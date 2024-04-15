Delphi murder suspect wants statements about killing teens stripped from evidence

Officers transport murder suspect Richard Allen during a hearing regarding sealed documents, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind.

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen wants any statements he made while incarcerated about killing Libby German and Abby Williams to be blocked as evidence.

Allen made statements to other inmates and to guards that he killed the two Delphi teenagers on Feb. 13, 2017, according to his motion to suppress filed Friday. He's also made statements about molesting the girls, which autopsy results show did not happen.

Allen's defense argues that the harsh conditions of his incarceration amount to coercion by the state, according to the motion.

"The issue in this case is whether the State violated Allen's Fifth and Sixth Amendment Rights and Federal and State Due Process rights by detaining him in solitary confinement in a maximum-security prison segregation unit while he was awaiting trial," according to the memorandum in support of the motion to suppress. "Allen's statements were involuntary and should be suppressed."

Allen's mental state deteriorated after months of being held in solitary confinement, where his attorneys say he was taunted by other inmates and called a "baby killer," according to the memorandum.

Allen's admissions were to other inmates assigned to watch him from his door, as well as to prison guards during the depths of his mental health issues, according to defense filings.

The motion was filed Thursday and appeared in the online court docket on Friday. Special Judge Frances Gull has not yet ruled on the motion.

Allen's trial is scheduled to begin on May 13 with jury selection in Fort Wayne.

After the jurors are empaneled, the case will move to Delphi for the presentation of evidence and the jury deliberation and verdict.

