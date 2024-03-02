Delores Barr Weaver donates $1M for land preservation

The North Florida Land Trust got a large gift from former Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner, Delores Barr Weaver.

Weaver’s foundation gave the organization a $1 million grant to be distributed over the next ten years to help fund land purchases.

“This generous gift that Delores Barr Weaver has invested in us will allow us to continue our work to save Florida’s natural spaces because it is now or never,” Allison DeFoor, president of NFLT, said in a news release. “We are celebrating our 25th anniversary in 2024, and this gift is a great way to start the year. Delores’s devotion to making the world a better place is outstanding. She has built a legacy of commitment to community, and her kindness and generosity will be felt for generations to come.”

North Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that buys land for conservation.

Weaver has been a long-time supporter.

“Since my earliest involvement, I have felt connected to NFLT’s mission of preservation and celebration. Their work is not only centered on safeguarding natural places but helps people enjoy these areas and hear the stories of the preserved land,” said Weaver. “The work of NFLT will continue to span generations. Joined by many others, I can play a part in preserving our treasured natural spaces, which enrich our lives in so many ways.”

