Delivery driver stopped for speeding twice by same officer in Geauga County

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Cruiser dash camera video shows a Bainbridge Township police officer stopping a vehicle around 11:30 pm back on May 7.

Police say the driver was clocked at 87 miles per hour heading east on Route 422.

Around 30 minutes later, police say the driver was clocked at 97 miles per hour heading west on 422.

“I’ve been doing this for 38 years and this is the first I’ve ever seen in that time frame,” said Chief Jon Bokovitz with Bainbridge Township Police.

Bokovitz said two speeding tickets were issued to the same guy from the same officer along

the same highway.

“He was doing a food delivery. When he came back, he was picking up another delivery,” said Bokovitz.

Police say 28-year-old Darrick Stewart, of Cleveland, was cited and released. He now faces exaggerated speeding charges for going 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“Folks that do those deliveries really should be safer. They are driving through communities. They are looking for addresses so they might not be paying attention as much and when you

add the speed factor, it’s that much worse,” said Bokovitz.

