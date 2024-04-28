Delivery driver sentenced in fatal hit-and-run near Highmark Stadium

Apr. 28—A 33-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to four months in jail and five years of probation for his role in a fatal hit-and-run incident before a November Bills game.

Khairullah I. Hasein of Buffalo was sentenced this past week before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case where he received a determinate sentence of 120 days in jail followed by 5 years of probation.

On Nov. 13 , at about 8:19 p.m., members of the Orchard Park Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on Southwestern Boulevard near Stadium Drive. The victim, 65-year-old William J. Young of Rochester, was taken by Orchard Park EMS ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Hasein's vehicle was later found with front-end damage on Mills Street in the City of Buffalo. The defendant, who was working as a delivery driver at the time of the incident, hit the pedestrian with his vehicle and drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to police.

Hasein pleaded guilty to one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Death (Class "D" felony), the highest sustainable charge, on Feb. 6.

Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane commended Detective Mazur and Officer McGraw of the Orchard Park Police Department, Deputy Bigasiewicz of the Erie County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and the Buffalo Police Department for their work in this investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bethany A. Solek of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.