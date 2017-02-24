Delivery Driver Accused of Stealing More Than $30,000 in Merchandise: Cops

A Southern California delivery driver has been accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of packages over the course of several years.

The Alhambra Police Department said in a statement this week that a rash of package thefts first sparked an investigation last month.

These packages included online orders from companies like Best Buy, Sephora, UGG, Nordstrom and others, according to the release.

Detectives say they determined the package thefts weren't random acts, but rather thefts perpetrated by a single individual.

According to the release, that individual was the person in charge of delivering them to customers.

After cross referencing internal documents among the various companies and receiving an anonymous tip, Alhambra Detectives identified the suspect as delivery driver Eden Sergio Ortega.

Ortega was served Tuesday with a search warrant at his home, where cops say they collected more than seventy pieces of evidence and merchandise believed to have been related to packages that were never delivered.

Some of the items were found in their original packaging and stored in the suspect’s closet, according to police. Other items allegedly found inside his home were relatively new and being used by the suspect and his family.

Cops allege these items included iPhones, various laptop computers, digital tablets, high end women’s shoes and accessories, children’s toys, and three brand new large screen TV’s.

Cops say they also found shipping labels bearing the names and addresses of the intended recipients.

Ortega was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and booked at the Alhambra Police Station, cops said in the statement. He has since bonded out.

Ortega is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

