WHO delivers aid to Gaza after deadly convoy incident

STORY: According to the WHO, its Friday aid delivery included 19,000 litres of fuel, as well as crucial medical supplies such as fixators, anaesthesia medications and antibiotics that could treat 150 patients.

The video showed WHO officials visiting Al-Shifa Hospital, which was crowded and damaged. Gaza Strip Health Sub-Cluster Coordinator Abdelnasir Soboh said the hospital had received 600 patients the day before, and was lacking fuel and medicines.

The delivery came a day after the deadly aid convoy incident, in which health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza say Israeli forces shot at civilians rushing to get food, killing 115. Israel blamed most of the deaths on crowds that swarmed around aid trucks, saying victims had been trampled or run over.

The WHO video also included graphic images from the day before, with bleeding patients seen rushed to the hospital, and one on the hospital floor.

The United Nations' humanitarian affairs office and the United States has since sent aid into Gaza as well, amid warnings of a growing humanitarian disaster in the Palestinian enclave in the absence of a ceasefire deal.