This delightful labrador has been hired as this hotel's dog concierge

Mr Walker will take your bags.

Melbourne's Park Hyatt has recruited its first ever canine ambassador, a friendly blonde labrador called Mr Walker.

The 18-month-old former guide dog joined the team in July 2017. His "official duties" include greeting guests at the lobby and attending client meetings, according to the Park Hyatt's press release.

Guests can take their morning walks with Mr Walker around the parks and gardens surrounding the hotel, when he's not lounging on his custom-made Tasmanian Oak bed (lucky bastard).

Plus, the new employee's a strong advocate for Guide Dogs Victoria, where he was trained.

Just look at his little face:

Image: guide dogs victoria

Look at that technique, captured by the Herald Sun.

Workin' hard or hardly workin' eh, Walker?

Chicago's Park Hyatt has their own canine ambassador, a rather smug looking pug called Parker. He, with the assistance of a clever marketing team, extended a warm welcome to the newcomer: