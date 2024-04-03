Delight Restaurant Group acquires several area Wendy’s restaurants

Delight Restaurant Group acquired 65 Wendy’s restaurants in the Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia region. The restaurants were acquired from Primary Aim LLC and include 10 restaurants in the city of Pittsburgh.

“We are thrilled to welcome and acquire this high-quality team and portfolio of Wendy’s restaurants to Delight,” Managing Partner Richard Krumholz said in a prepared statement.

Beyond the 10 restaurants in the city, the acquisition includes Wendy’s in Bridgeville, Gibsonia, Leetsdale, Natrona Heights, New Kensington, Bethel Park, Wexford, Monroeville, West Mifflin and more.

