A Delaware County man was killed Saturday after his vehicle crashed and became engulfed in flames in the Town of Franklin.

Oneonta-based New York State Police said a 2005 Jeep Wrangler driven by 74-year-old Gjeto Vulaj of Delhi was southbound on county Highway 16 when it went off the road for unknown reasons at about 1:30 p.m., hit a ditch and burst into flames.

Vulaj was trapped in the vehicle, troopers said.

State Police said a family member who was traveling behind Vulaj, along with another person, tried to free Vulaj from the flaming wreckage but were not able to get him out.

Vulaj was ultimately extricated by Franklin and Treadwell fire personnel. He was transported to A.O Fox Hospital but did not survive, officials said.

The relative who attempted to free Vulaj suffered smoke inhalation and burns, police said. That person's condition was not released.

In addition to firefighters and emergency workers, the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene, which was near 8371 Highway 16.

The investigation into the deadly crash continues, police said.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Delhi man killed after vehicle crash, fire in Franklin, New York