DelDOT advises drivers on I-95 and SR 72 to expect delays. Here's why

Drivers are advised to be ready for the day and nighttime lane and ramp closures beginning on Monday, March 4, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

The planned lane changes are a part of the ongoing I-95 and Route 896 Interchange Project near Newark and will last through the week.

Weather permitting, light repairs will be carried out during the day on northbound I-95, while nighttime closures are planned to complete a construction installation. DelDOT also announced nighttime lane closures on SR 72, resulting in contraflow travel or a reduction in the number of opposing travel lanes. These closures and lane adjustments are planned from March 6 to March 9.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays. People interested in receiving text or email alerts regarding closures or construction updates can subscribe at 95896improvements.com.

An aerial view of the ongoing construction project at Del. 896 and I-95 interchange.

I-95 Lane closures

Monday through Thursday: Expect nighttime multi-lane closures on northbound I-95 from the Route 896 Interchange to the Welcome Center between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day

Tuesday: A daytime lane closure on northbound I-95 from the Route 896 Interchange to the Welcome Center is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Friday: There will be nighttime multi-lane closures on northbound I-95 from the Route 896 Interchange to the Welcome Center from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Route 896 Roadblocks

Thursday: There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions of Route 896 at the on and off ramps for southbound I-95 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

Route 72 Lane changes

Wednesday through Saturday: Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic due to lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as work continues on Route 72 between Peoples Drive and Scottfield Drive. Contraflow on SR 72 is expected to continue until fall 2024.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: I-95 traffic update: Expect delays from interchange project