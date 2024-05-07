Delaware's school board election guide: Who's running in your district?

Despite making up the largest body of elected officials across the nation, according to the ACLU, school board elections consistently show extremely low turnout. That was about 10% of Delaware voters in 2023, with several districts lower than 5% in turnout.

That makes each vote, your vote, increasingly influential.

And while school board races are considered nonpartisan, these races have become increasingly rife with political discourse and party influence.

On Tuesday, May 14, polls will open once again for school board races throughout Delaware.

Contests are light. Per Delaware Code, no election will be held if there’s only one person running for a seat — thus leaving Brandywine, Christina, Caesar Rodney, Capital, Milford, Smyrna, Cape Henlopen, Laurel, Seaford and Districts 1 and 5 in Indian River without an election for that reason.

Which districts have elections?

New Castle County posts three contested races, in Appoquinimink, Colonial and Red Clay Consolidated school districts.

Kent County has one race, in the Lake Forest District, while Sussex County hosts contests in Delmar and Woodbridge. Two districts are split between both counties, Smyrna and Milford, but neither has a contested race.

We took a look at the backgrounds of candidates across these ballots. Keep exploring this voter guide from Delaware Online/The News Journal to learn more.

How do I vote in Delaware school board elections? The basics

About 75 people wait outside Appoquinimink High School to vote, back in 2020. Voters said they waited about two hours to cast their ballots.

Voters must be at least 18 years old and live in the district where they hope to cast a ballot. Proof of ID and address will be requested, which could come as a driver's license, ID card or U. S. mail with street address. Being registered to vote in state and federal elections is not required, nor is having children in school.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 14, with various locations across each district where their are contested races. Voters can also request an absentee ballot.

Learn more about your district below:

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

Appoquinimink

At-large seat

Norm Abrams, 59, of Middletown, is running for Appoquinimink School Board on May 14, 2024.

Norm Abrams, 59, Middletown

Background: Abrams is running as the incumbent, hoping to add to his 15 years sitting on the Appoquinimink School Board. He retired from Delmarva Power back in 2014. The candidate has worked as a transmission grid operator overseeing power transmission for Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, as well as coaching high school and middle school football in nearby Maryland. His three children made their way through Appo schools, while his wife still works as a librarian in the district.

Issues: Abrams identified the ongoing teacher shortage, as well as continued learning loss recovery post-pandemic as motivating issues this year. The candidate said he has led during unprecedented growth for Appo schools, but he has also seen the difficulties coming along with it. He said his system has averaged about 65 vacant teaching positions a year, he said, challenging the ability to deliver quality education.

Britney Mumford, 36, of Middletown, is running for Appoquinimink School Board on May 14, 2024.

Britney Mumford, 36, Middletown

Background: This Delaware native came home some three years ago to work as the executive director of DelawareCAN — a nonprofit focused on equitable access to high-quality public education — after working with with various political campaigns from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Now, she's running for her local school board.

Issues: Mumford identified three key priorities as she heads into this election — improving literacy and math scores; enhancing mental health and safety supports; and increasing transparency around spending. She aims to support implementing evidence-based instructional strategies tailored to individual student need, alongside professional development especially around the science of reading and more. Mumford hopes to boost mental health resource and the access to them, while also training staff to better understand signs of issues and how to help. And through it all, she hopes to develop clear and accessible communication channels.

Candace Justino, of Middletown, is running for school board in Appoquinimink on May 14, 2024.

Candace Justino, 43, Middletown

Background: Justino's career started in the industries of finance and law, but for over 10 years, she has worked within the nonprofit "Public Allies of Delaware," a program at the University of Delaware. The mother of two worked her way up to program coordinator and recruiter, finding and training leaders with a passion for social, community impact. Justino also helps disseminate the nonprofit's leadership and social justice curriculums.

Issues: Justino said she wants to focus on giving a better voice to students, parents and educators alike. She listed motivating issues in helping children with disabilities, no matter their economic status; recruiting and retaining high-quality educators; and collaborating with partners in the community to safeguard mental health for all students.

Polling places:

Bunker Hill Elementary — 1070 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown

Cedar Lane Elementary — 1259 Cedar Lane Road, Middletown

Loss Elementary — 200 Brennan Blvd., Bear

Marion Proffitt Training Center — 118 S 6th St., Odessa

Middletown High — 120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown

Old State Elementary — 580 Tony Marchio Drive, Townsend

Townsend Elementary — 126 Main St., Townsend

Colonial

District G

Robin Crossan, of Bear, is running for Colonial School Board on May 14, 2024.

Robin Crossan, Bear

Background: Crossan has been with the Colonial School District for about 48 years, and the now-retired teacher has been school board incumbent for the past six. He worked classrooms at William Penn, Eisenberg, Wallace Wallin and John G. Leach schools. Now in his 70s, the Delaware native and U.S. Army veteran was honored as “Teacher of the Year” back in 2004. Three of his four children also graduated from William Penn.

Issues: The candidate noted he seeks to "validate and recognize the hard and tireless work" of the district's teachers, staff, administrators and students as a re-elected board member, while also aiming to see improvement in students’ math and reading test scores in particular.

Tanya Kerns, 64, of Bear, is running for Colonial School Board on May 14, 2024.

Tanya Kerns, 64, Bear

Background: Kerns is now retired from her work with Amtrak, wherein she worked in budget management and financial analysis for about 13 years. That position joins a host of work in accounting and IT for nonprofits in the area, as well as other financial work and community service appointments.

Issues: Kerns listed her four motivating issues clearly — one, student outcomes in Colonial School District; two, responsible fiscal management and transparency around it; three, family engagement; and four, to keep learning environments safe.

Polling places:

Castle Hills Elementary — 502 Moores Lane, New Castle

Eisenberg Elementary — 27 Landers Lane, New Castle

Kingswood Community Center — 2300 Bowers St., Wilmington

McCullough Middle — 20 Chase Ave., New Castle

Pleasantville Elementary — 16 Pleasant Place, New Castle

Southern Elementary — 795 Cox Neck Road, New Castle

Wilbur Elementary — 4050 Wrangle Hill Road, Bear

William Penn High — 713 E Basin Road, New Castle

Red Clay Consolidated

District E

Jason Casper, 51, of Wilmington, is running for Red Clay Consolidated School Board on May 14, 2024.

Jason Casper, 51, Wilmington

Background: This incumbent has sat on Red Clay's school board for nearly seven years. The Delawarean currently works as Christina School District's chair for driver education, while also an instructor, overseeing the system's seven programs. That's when he isn't busy owning and operating Wilmington Cemetery Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in cemetery management, excavations, engravings and foundations. The father is also parent to two graduates of Delaware public schools.

Issues: Casper stated his priority is to be "a good steward" of financial resources and to keep schools safe for all learners. The candidate also hopes to continue advocating for students and parents in public schools.

Susan Sander, 69, of Marshallton, is running for Red Clay Consolidated School Board on May 14, 2024.

Susan Sander, 69, Marshallton

Background: Sander is passionate about spending her time volunteering, having retired from her work as an executive assistant for several senior housing and assisted living communities. She said she works with a local sewing group, selling pieces to fuel funds for student fieldtrips. The candidate is a parent to five and grandparent to five more children, who all attend public schools.

Issues: Sander prioritized a commitment to improving student outcomes in Red Clay, alongside fostering safe environments for children, with comprehensive support systems. She hopes to "staunchly advocate" for educators, from increasing pay to boosting professional development opportunities. Sander also aims for financial transparency. She said the district's recent successful referendum inspired her to run.

Polling places:

Activity Center at Hockessin PAL — 75 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Alexis I. du Pont High School — 50 Hillside Road, Wilmington

Baltz Elementary — 1500 Spruce Ave., Wilmington

Cab Calloway School of Arts — 100 N DuPont Road, Wilmington

Dickinson High — 1801 Milltown Road, Wilmington

Forest Oak Elementary — 55 S Meadowood Drive, Wilmington

Joseph E Johnson School — 2100 Gilpin Ave., Wilmington

Marbrook Elementary — 2101 Centerville Road, Wilmington

North Start Elementary — 1340 Little Baltimore Road, Hockessin

Warner Elementary — 801 W 18th St., Wilmington

KENT COUNTY

Lake Forest

At-large seat

David W. Mazur, 68, Frederica

Background: Mazur worked for 25 years with the state of New Jersey as a behavior modification specialist and habilitation plan coordinator. A qualified intellectual disabilities professional, he holds a Special Olympics coaching certificate in the principles of coaching. He served on the Vineland, New Jersey, Planning Board and is past vice president of Communication Workers of America AFL-CIO Local 1040 in Woodbine, New Jersey.

Issues: Mazur’s top priority is implementing a better program to deal with disruptive behavior. In the curriculum for secondary schools, he believes greater emphasis should be placed on reading and math. He also wants cameras in every classroom that can only be accessed if a situation warranted a review.

Sarah R. Starkey, 42, Felton

Background: Starkey is the incumbent Board of Education member, serving for nearly five years. A former teacher and ministry director, she just finished her master’s degree and is pursuing a career as a school counselor. She’s a member of the American School Counselor Association and Delaware School Counselor Association, served as a camp director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a member of Calvary Wesleyan Church. She has four children attending Lake Forest High School: a senior, a junior and two freshmen.

Issues: One of her top priorities is the recruitment and retention of qualified educators because the district has classrooms without qualified teachers. Starkey said Lake Forest has seen many teachers leaving the profession, like districts across the country. During her term, she said the board has worked to improve the district’s financial health, advocating for a referendum that passed to increase teacher pay, hire constables, improve safety and upgrade technology. She wants to continue to improve the district’s fiscal status through transparency and accountability.

Polling places

Frederica Fire Hall — 6 Front St., Frederica

Lake Forest North Elementary — 319 E. Main St., Felton

Lake Forest South Elementary — 301 Dorman St., Harrington

Lake Forest High School — 5407 Killens Pond Road, Felton

SUSSEX COUNTY

Delmar

At-large seat

Dawn Turner is running for the Delmar Board of Education on May 14, 2024.

Dawn Turner

Background: Dawn Turner did not respond to requests for information. She was appointed to the Delmar Board of Education to fill a vacant seat in 2021 and served through June 2023. According to a page on the Sussex County Republican Committee website for this election, Turner is active member of the Delmar Historical and Arts Society, past president of a VFW Auxiliary and a charter member of the Delmar Alumni Association.

Issues: Turner told Sussex GOP there are "several projects in motion" she wants to see to completion. They include additional cameras in school, technology to allow teachers to see how many students are in the bathrooms to prevent fights, technology to prevent vaping in bathrooms, a pole shed for winter sports and further assisting students that want to learn trades.

Russell Smart is running for the Delmar Board of Education on May 14, 2024.

Russell Smart

Background: Russell Smart did not respond to requests for information. He has a son at Delmar High School, according to the "Russell Smart for Delmar School Board" Facebook page.

Issues: Smart wants "to keep Delmar a safe place for our students and a place they can get the education they need to advance in life," that Facebook page says.

Woodbridge

At-large seat

Kristie Thomas is running for Woodbridge Board of Education on May 14, 2024.

Kristie Thomas, 29, Greenwood

Background: Thomas is a mom of three children, two of whom are old enough to attend Woodbridge School District schools. She has served on the boards of a government tax ditch program and the Woodbridge Little League, she said, and previously worked in the Woodbridge schools' daycare.

Issues: If elected, Thomas's top three priorities will include bullying, special education and communication with the public. Too many kids are victims of bullying, she said, and there are not enough consequences for the bullies. She also believes there should be more qualified teachers, counselors and therapists in each school.

Brian Swain is running for Woodbridge Board of Education on May 14, 2024.

Brian Swain, 45, Bridgeville

Background: Swain was a teacher for 10 years before becoming a principal, first at the elementary school level then at a middle school. He has three children, two of whom are not old enough to attend school while the third goes to a private Christian school.

Issues: Swain wants to increase awareness related to Department of Education mandates, as well as how they affect students and staff, and to learn more about special education demands. He also aims to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the best safety policies and procedures are in place.

John Campbell

Background: Campbell did not respond to requests for information. According to a campaign flyer on his Facebook page, he has two children who attend Woodbridge schools. He has coached youth sports for over 13 years and served as the president of Woodbridge Youth Football.

Issues: Campbell hopes to "learn about current needs, address out-of-school time challenges, and enhance parent involvement," the flyer says. He hopes to support initiatives like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and other afterschool programs, as well.

