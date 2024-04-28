What are Delaware's 5 safest cities?
Many may have their idea of the safest city in Delaware. But here is a list of the First State's safest, taking into account property and violent crime, according to one survey.
Safewise, a company that looks at safety trends nationwide, ranked five Delaware cities as the safest out of 17 based on FBI crime statistics.
According to the company's survey of Delawareans, "nearly six out of 10 (57%) Delaware respondents said they're highly concerned about violent crime," with 14% saying they have experienced violent crime within the 12 months prior.
More: Department of Public Safety formed in Sussex County, to be led by longtime EMS director
SafeWise also reported that property crime fell below the national average in Delaware, at a rate of 20.5 per 1,000 people, and ranked 19th highest nationwide. The national average is 20.7 per 1,000 people. Violent crime was higher than the 4.0 average rate, however, at 4.5 and ranked 17th highest.
Here is the list of this year's ranking.
No. 1 safest Delaware city: Milton
Milton took first place this year. Here are the statistics, reported by SafeWise, for 2024.
Population: 3,548
Violent crime rate: 1.1
Property crime rate: 4.5
No. 2 safest Delaware city: Clayton
Clayton took the No. 2 spot this year. Here are the city's statistics for 2024 reported by SafeWise.
Population: 4,003
Violent crime rate: 0.7
Property crime rate: 7.7
No. 3 safest Delaware city: Lewes
Lewes took third place. Here are the statistics for 2024.
Population: 3,533
Violent crime rate: 2.3
Property crime rate: 10.8
No. 4 safest Delaware city: Elsmere
Elsmere took fourth place. Here are the city's numbers this year.
Population: 6,111
Violent crime rate: 1.0
Property crime rate: 17.5
No. 5 safest Delaware city: Newark
Newark is in fifth place this year. Here are the numbers.
Population: 31,015
Violent crime rate: 2.7
Property crime rate: 21.9
Delaware's safest cities: The full list
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware's top 5 safest cities in 2024: Milton tops list, study says