What are Delaware's 5 safest cities?

Many may have their idea of the safest city in Delaware. But here is a list of the First State's safest, taking into account property and violent crime, according to one survey.

Safewise, a company that looks at safety trends nationwide, ranked five Delaware cities as the safest out of 17 based on FBI crime statistics.

According to the company's survey of Delawareans, "nearly six out of 10 (57%) Delaware respondents said they're highly concerned about violent crime," with 14% saying they have experienced violent crime within the 12 months prior.

SafeWise also reported that property crime fell below the national average in Delaware, at a rate of 20.5 per 1,000 people, and ranked 19th highest nationwide. The national average is 20.7 per 1,000 people. Violent crime was higher than the 4.0 average rate, however, at 4.5 and ranked 17th highest.

Here is the list of this year's ranking.

No. 1 safest Delaware city: Milton

Milton took first place this year. Here are the statistics, reported by SafeWise, for 2024.

Population: 3,548

Violent crime rate: 1.1

Property crime rate: 4.5

No. 2 safest Delaware city: Clayton

Friends and family members watch the First State Military Academy vs. Charter School of Wilmington football game at First State in Clayton, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Charter won 21-6.

Clayton took the No. 2 spot this year. Here are the city's statistics for 2024 reported by SafeWise.

Population: 4,003

Violent crime rate: 0.7

Property crime rate: 7.7

No. 3 safest Delaware city: Lewes

The uniquely Lewes Doo-Dah Parade July 4, 2023.

Lewes took third place. Here are the statistics for 2024.

Population: 3,533

Violent crime rate: 2.3

Property crime rate: 10.8

No. 4 safest Delaware city: Elsmere

Scenes from the town of Elsmere's annual Holiday Parade Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

Elsmere took fourth place. Here are the city's numbers this year.

Population: 6,111

Violent crime rate: 1.0

Property crime rate: 17.5

No. 5 safest Delaware city: Newark

From left, the Ormsby family, 5th and 6th generation University of Delaware students, dad John ('95), Jordan ('24), mom Dorothea ('94) and Olivia ('27), support Olivia, a first-year student, as she moves in to on-campus housing at the University of Delaware's South Academy Hall in Newark, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Newark is in fifth place this year. Here are the numbers.

Population: 31,015

Violent crime rate: 2.7

Property crime rate: 21.9

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware's top 5 safest cities in 2024: Milton tops list, study says