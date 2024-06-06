Delaware weather: No tornadoes reports from Wednesday; more severe storms forecasted

While severe storms brought flooding and high winds to Delaware on Wednesday night, the First State did not experience a tornado.

"There has not been anything confirmed," said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey. "There is little to no reports of any damage from the storm last night. There were some small trees down near Chambersville from strong winds."

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just before 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency posted on X that the potential twister was moving northeast at about 20 miles per hour.

However, the National Weather Service has been in contact with local emergency management and there weren't any reports of a tornado.

"As far as we are aware, we've contacted local emergency management and we have not received reports of things being spotted," Lee said.

The evening storms also caused a flash flood warning to be issued around midnight for parts of New Castle County. The warning expired at 3:15 a.m.

Delaware weather forecast

Delaware isn't out of the woods today. Hot, humid weather is expected today with highs ranging from the mid- to upper 80s throughout the state, according to Accuweather.com.

The humid conditions will increase the possibility of severe weather this afternoon with the forecast including heavy thunderstorms with localized damaging winds.

Showers and thunderstorms return today as a cold front moving from west to east across the region. pic.twitter.com/RY3Tnrux1J — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 6, 2024

Isabel Hughes contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather forecast: No tornado Wednesday, but storms coming