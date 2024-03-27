Delaware weather: Forecasted heavy rains could wash out Phillies opening day vs. Braves

Hopefully, you grabbed your umbrella this morning when you left for work or school this morning.

The National Weather Service is calling for rain to start around 2 p.m. Wednesday with the chance of showers continuing through Thursday.

Delaware weather forecast

☔️🌧️ Conditions will be turning wet through Thursday. Best chances for some light rain today will be this afternoon mainly NW and SW of Philly. Steadier and heavier rain is forecast near and SE of I-95 late tonight through Thursday. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/4xPR6e7JBw — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 27, 2024

The forecast is calling for a 60% chance of rain today, mainly between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The National Weather Service is calling for a tenth of an inch of precipitation. Highs Wednesday will reach the low to mid-50s in the state. Rain will start again after 11 p.m. with between a quarter to half an inch of precipitation forecast.

The rain will continue into Thursday as the forecast is calling for a 90% chance of showers with between a half to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation. Highs will be in the mid-50s throughout the state. Rain will continue into the evening, stopping before 8 p.m. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the state.

MLB opening day: Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in home opener at Citizens Bank Park

MLB opening day forecast in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to open the 2024 Major League Baseball season against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. However, the game could be a washout and moved to Friday.

The forecast in Philadelphia is calling for a 90% chance of rain with highs near 53 degrees. The showers won't stop until about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Friday is much better. The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies with highs near 55 degrees. Winds will be brisk with northwest breezes at 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather: Heavy rains could rain out Phillies opening day