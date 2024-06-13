Delaware weather forecast: First heat wave of year coming next week

It's finally here.

While Delaware is expected to have a steamy summer, it's about to kick off Friday and a heat wave will hit next week as temperatures climb into the 90s.

Delaware weather forecast

The hot sun hitting the state on Friday will be a preview of the coming conditions.

Friday's forecast: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s will be the rule throughout the state. According to Accuweather.com, it will be the hottest day of the year. People are warned to stay hydrated and cool during the day. The state could receive some strong afternoon or evening thunderstorms with small hail and damaging winds.

Weekend forecast: The First State will get a reprieve from the high heat and humidity on Saturday and Sunday as temps will sit in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Next week's forecast: Delaware will be hot and dry all week with temperatures soaring into the low to mid-90s. The temperatures will be around 10 degrees higher than normal.

Who is most vulnerable in the heat?

Summer heat

According to the National Weather Service, heat is among the leading weather-related killers. These are the groups most impacted by high temperatures:

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

Older adults, particularly those with pre-existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility and are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.

People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have serious health problems during a heat wave than healthy people.

Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather forecast: Year's first heat wave coming next week