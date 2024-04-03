Delaware weather: Flood warning issued for parts of New Castle County. What to know

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of New Castle County.

The flood warning is in effect until 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The warning impacts the Christina River at Coochs Bridge where moderate flooding is forecasted.

At 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the river was already at 10.9 feet. The river will rise above flood stage and to 12.1 feet this afternoon and fall below flood stage – 11 feet – this evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the following will occur when the Christina River hits the following levels:

Flooding

At 9 feet, flooding begins in fields and floodplain adjacent to the river.

At 11 feet, flooding begins in Christiana. East Main Street begins to flood as does Water Street. Meadow Road near Wilmington Airport is subject to flooding. Barksdale Road near Casho Mill Road is also subject to flooding as are residential backyards.

At 11.5 feet, portions of Duross Heights near Wilmington Airport begin to flood including Don Avenue. Airport Road at the Wilmington Airport begins to flood as the Christina River backs up the Nonesuch Creek. Walther Road in the Bear area also floods, and flooding occurs around Smalley's Pond Dam in Bear.

At 12 feet, significant flooding occurs on Meadow Road in Christiana. Roads are closed. Homes are flooded. Salem Church Road and Reybold Road floods in Bear also flood and are subject to closures. Residential backyards can flood in this area. Flooding also occurs in the Newark area on West Chestnut Hill Road and South College Avenue.

At 12.5 feet, evacuations are possible in Duross Heights. Airport Road at the Wilmington Airport floods and is closed. Businesses are flooded. Flooding increases in Newark. Flooding also increases on Barksdale Road and can extend onto Casho Mill Road. Businesses on South College Avenue take on water.

At 13.0 feet, flooding increases and evacuations also increase in Newark and Christiana. Roads become impassable.

Tornado warning still impacting Kent, Sussex

Tornado

A tornado watch has been issued for Kent and Sussex counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

In addition to Kent and Sussex, the watch includes parts of Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. It comes as severe storms have pummeled regions of the U.S. this week, spawning tornadoes in some areas.

Delaware weather forecast

Here is a run-down of the active weather today. Overall, there was not much change in our expectations compared to yesterday afternoon.

Rain will be the rule for the day for Delaware.

New Castle County is expected to get more than an inch of rain with highs in the upper 50s. Rain will continue through the evening and into Thursday.

Thunderstorm threat for Wednesday

Kent and Sussex counties could be in for a wilder day as thunderstorms are predicted for the Delmarva region. According to Accuweather.com, Kent and Sussex counties will have milder temperatures with thunderstorms, some bringing heavy rains later in the day. The storms could cause flash flooding and bring damaging winds as precipitation amounts could range from 1 to 1.5 inches.

Thursday will be sunny with clouds rolling in and a chance of rain in New Castle and Kent counties. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s throughout the state.

Delaware weekend weather forecast

First State residents will get the opportunity to dry out as partly sunny to sunny weather moves into the region.

Friday will be partly cloudy with an isolated rain shower in some areas. Highs will be in the low 50s.

On Saturday, the sun breaks through with highs in the mid-50s throughout the state.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with sun and highs in the 60s.

Isabel Hughes contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather: Flood warning, tornado watch issued for state