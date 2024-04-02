Delaware weather: First State under coastal flood advisory. Heavy rains in forecast

Delaware is under a coastal flood advisory as high tides roll in and rainy weather impacts the area.

The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Kent and Sussex counties and 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday in New Castle County. Up to a foot of water above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Delaware weather forecast

Periods of rain today and tonight may be heavy at times, with an isolated instance or two of flooding. A few strong thunderstorms are also possible, mainly over the Delmarva later today and tonight. pic.twitter.com/wV9l4tcDU6 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 2, 2024

The First State will get a healthy dose of rain and a few strong storms today and tonight.

There's a 100% chance of rain with possible thunderstorms today throughout the state with highs in the upper 40s in the north to the upper 50s in the south, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will continue into Wednesday with the potential for heavy downpours and flooding. Highs will range from the mid 50s in the north to the upper 60s in the south.

Thursday will be sunny with clouds rolling in and a chance of rain in New Castle and Kent counties. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s throughout the state.

Delaware weekend weather forecast

First State residents will get the opportunity to dry out as partly sunny to sunny weather moves into the region.

Friday will be partly cloudy with an isolated rain shower in some areas. Highs will be in the low 50s.

On Saturday, the sun breaks through with highs in the mid 50s throughout the state.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with sun and highs in the 60s.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather: Coastal flood advisory issued. Here's the forecast