Delaware Water Gap visitor numbers drop, but park remains in top 20

The number of visitors to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area dropped last year, but the park remained among the top 20 most visited in the National Park Service network.

The NPS, which last week released visitation numbers for the entire system, put the recreation area as the 17th most-visited NPS unit in the nation in 2023.

The listing said there were 4,207,541 recreation visits recorded at the 70,000-acre park, which straddles the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Park officials said that number is a drop of 173,684 recorded visits, or 3.9%, from 2022.

"Even with that small decrease, park visitation is almost 25% higher than it was in 2019, with 2022 as the highest year for visitation in the past five years," said park spokesperson Kathleen Sandt.

The NPS, which has 429 units in the U.S., saw a 4% increase in visits last year. Within the park service, there are nearly a dozen formal designations, although collectively those units are called "parks." Units include officially designated National Parks, but also battlefields, cemeteries, parkways, wild and scenic rivers, preserves and even a half-dozen National Scenic Trails.

Northwest NJ Newton family asks for road name change to honor Andover crash victims

The 2023 numbers were almost 25% higher than the 2019 attendance of 3.37 million. In 2022, the recreation area ranked 14th on the overall list and ranked 15th in 2021.

The COVID pandemic pushed many people to seek outdoor recreation and gatherings and that trend has continued. In 2020, the recreation area went over the 4 million visitor level and in 2021 saw 4.34 million visitors.

The highest came in 2022 with 4.38 million visitors while last year's official count was 4,207,541.

However, some of that drop can be attributed to road closures and malfunctioning traffic monitors, said Sandt.

On Dec. 6, 2022, heavy rains caused a rockslide on Mount Minsi, shutting down in Route 611 which goes through the park between Portland and Delaware Water Gap. The road remains closed as park officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation work on plans to stabilize the mountainside and repair the highway.

There are two scenic overlooks of the water gap and river that are inaccessible with the road closures and a third area where the closure begins. Those areas officially had "zero" visitors according to the traffic counters.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Delaware Water Gap visit numbers drop, but still among most popular