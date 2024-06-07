Delaware Water Gap Borough Council considering consumer fireworks ban, rules for displays

The Delaware Water Gap Borough Council has drafted a new fireworks ordinance that would prohibit the use of display fireworks without a permit.

During the Monday, June 3, Delaware Water Gap Borough Council meeting, President Lisa Paulette said that the ordinance would also “ban consumer fireworks.”

The ordinance includes the definition of consumer fireworks, as provided by the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), that essentially being fireworks suitable for public use. The APA excludes "ground and handheld sparkling devices, novelties," and "toy caps," from being consumer fireworks.

The ordinance asserts that there is “no location within the borough that meets statutory requirements, including but not limited to the prohibition of use within 150 feet of an occupied structure.”

According to the APA, display fireworks are “large fireworks to be used solely by professional pyrotechnicians and designed primarily to produce visible or audible effects by combustion, deflagration, or detonation.”

Display fireworks will be permitted within the borough, with caveats.

Permits are required to discharge display fireworks within the borough, and applicants must submit their permit applications to the borough’s zoning officer 20 days before the proposed display.

Among other requirements, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, and provide qualifications for the individual/organization that will operate the display and a detailed site plan for where the fireworks will be discharged.

In addition to providing the borough a $50,000 bond, applicants will need commercial general liability and auto liability insurance that will cover no less than $1,000,000 in potential damages.

The borough will also appoint a representative to inspect and provide oversight of the display site.

Display fireworks must be set off the day provided by the permit; however, if the display is called off due to inclement weather, applicants can apply for a continuance of the permit on a day that is within a week of the original day at no additional cost.

Violations of this potential ordinance will result a $1,000 fine at most, and any costs to prosecute a case. Separate days of violations will be deemed as separate violations.

Signal devices and blank cartridges will not be affected by this ordinance.

A potential fireworks ordinance that would ban fireworks altogether, was discussed in October 2023, although none had been drafted at the time. There is currently no ordinance regarding fireworks enacted in the borough.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Delaware Water Gap Borough Council considering consumer fireworks ban