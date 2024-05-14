Delaware Valley University graduates over 400 in Class of 2024

The Class of 2024 from Delaware Valley University kicked off graduation season in Bucks County on Saturday.

Here's some highlights about the class from the Doylestown university.

DelVal graduates over 400 students

On Saturday, 422 graduates from 29 undergraduate programs picked up diplomas at commencement in the campus stadium before family and friends. Animal science graduates led the pack with 53 students completing their degrees, followed by 45 graduates in Conservation and Wildlife and another 39 in Business Administration.

On Saturday, 422 graduates from 29 undergraduate programs picked up diplomas at commencement in the campus stadium before family and friends. Animal science graduates led the pack with 53 students completing their degrees, followed by 45 graduates in Conservation and Wildlife and another 39 in Business Administration.

DelVal had 26 summa cum laude graduates, earning GPAs of 3.9 to-4.0.

The university also confered diplomas to 74 Master’s graduates from nine programs and to 12 doctoral graduates.

On Saturday, 422 graduates from 29 undergraduate programs picked up diplomas at commencement in the campus stadium before family and friends. Animal science graduates led the pack with 53 students completing their degrees, followed by 45 graduates in Conservation and Wildlife and another 39 in Business Administration.

DelVal graduation speakers

There were three commencement speakers Saturday, including a Bucks County educator.

Jennifer Bloom, earning her doctoral degree from the School of Graduate and Professional Studies, addressed fellow graduates. She is the principal at Lower Elementary School in the New Hope-Solebury School District. Bloom earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary and kindergarten education from Penn State in 2004 and her master’s degree in educational leadership DelVal in 2008.

Soleil Andi Sklencar, of Hatboro, also gave a graduation speech. She earned her bachelor’s of science degree in environmental science with a specialization in pollution remediation and soils with a minor in chemistry.

Julian White, a graduate of North Penn, also spoke. He was a member of the football team and earned a degree in media and communications with a minor in business.

On Saturday, 422 graduates from 29 undergraduate programs picked up diplomas at commencement in the campus stadium before family and friends. Animal science graduates led the pack with 53 students completing their degrees, followed by 45 graduates in Conservation and Wildlife and another 39 in Business Administration.

Information provided by Delaware Valley University.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Delaware Valley University in Doylestown sends off Class of 2024