Delaware under flood watch until Sunday with flooding and heavy rain expected over weekend

If you have any outdoor plans this Saturday, the latest forecast might prompt you to reschedule.

While skies have been sunny this week, Delaware is in for a dreary weekend with the potential for flooding.

Delaware under flood watch

Cars cross flooded streets along Brandywine Creek Road from Ramsey Road to Beaver Dam Road in New Castle, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The floods resulted from an overnight storms of strong winds and rain.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for New Castle County and Kent County, along with the Delaware beaches and inland Sussex County, from late Friday night through Sunday morning.

Excessive runoff from rainfall may result in the flooding of creeks, streams, rivers and other low-lying flood-prone areas. Streams and creeks may rise out of their banks, flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas and low-water crossings may be flooded, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread heavy rainfall of 2 inches to 3.5 inches is forecast from Friday night through Saturday evening with locally high amounts possible. Excessive runoff could continue to cause streams, creeks and rivers to rise through Sunday after the heavy rain has stopped.

The National Weather Service advises the public to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. If you live in an area prone to flooding, be prepared to take action if flooding develops.

Surviving a flood: Here's how to keep safe and tips in case of a flood, tornado or heat wave hits Delaware

Flood watch versus flood warning

An umbrella is one casualty of the winds in Rehoboth Beach as tropical storm Ophelia hits the Delaware coast early Saturday evening, Sept. 23, 2023.

When flooding is a concern during heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service will issue either a flood watch or a flood warning.

These are the following advisories about flooding the weather service can issue:

A flood watch is asking people to be prepared. It is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event and for flooding. It does not mean flooding will definitely occur, but it is possible.

Captain Dempsey of the New Castle Police Department hauls back street barricades displaced by strong winds near a flooded zone on East 6th Street along Chestnut Street and Wilmington Road in New Castle, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The floods resulted from an overnight storm of strong winds and rain.

A flood advisory is asking people to be aware. It is issued when a specific weather event that is forecast to occur may become a nuisance. A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning, but can still cause significant inconvenience and life- or property-threatening situations if caution is not exercised.

A flood warning means take action. It is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening.

Similarly, a flash flood warning means take action and is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop, and it is possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain. If you are in a flood-prone area, move immediately to high ground.

Delaware weekend forecast

Fans share an umbrella to watch Wilmington Friends take on Howard at the Wilmington Friends football field in Alapocas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Howard won 50-21.

Friday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 51 degrees. Winds between 5 mph and 10 mph will be present in the afternoon. Rain will begin mainly after midnight, at 100%, with winds around 10 mph. The low will be around 45 degrees. Rainfall amounts between 1/4 inch and 1/2 inch are possible.

Saturday will be rainy and breezy with a high near 58 degrees. Winds between 20 mph and 25 mph will be present in the morning before decreasing to 10 mph to 15 mph in the afternoon. There’s a 100% chance of precipitation, with new rainfall amounts between 2 inches and 3 inches.

By nightfall, an 80% chance of rain will remain until 8 p.m. It will be breezy with winds between 20 mph and 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New precipitation amounts between 1/4 inch and 1/2 inch possible.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees. It will be breezy with winds between 15 mph and 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 55 degrees.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware under flood watch as storm, flooding expected until Sunday