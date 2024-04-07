Delaware tickets win $1 million, $50,000 in Saturday's history-making Powerball draw

After a delay in the drawing, one lucky Powerball ticket purchased in Delaware made the holder $1 million richer, while another ticket won $50,000.

In Saturday night's drawing for the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot, only one lucky ticket matched all numbers plus the Powerball to claim the $1.3 billion prize. It was sold in Oregon. A ticket matching five numbers but not the Powerball, was purchased in Delaware. That ticket will pay its owner $1 million. Another ticket purchased in Delaware matched four numbers of the numbers drawn and the Powerball, earning the ticket holder $50,000.

Numerous other tickets sold in Delaware won set cash prizes of $100 or less. Overall, the Powerball drawing on Saturday night resulted in over 4.5 million winning tickets nationwide, including 81 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 26 tickets that won $150,000.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338 and the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87.

What were the Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball game were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play was 3X.

Following the win, the Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million with a cash value of $9.4 million.

Why was Powerball delayed?

The drawing was delayed until 2:29 a.m. Sunday since one lottery was late completing the required pre-draw procedures.

"Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game," read a statement on Powerball's website.

In the statement, lottery officials said Powerball game rules require that every ticket sold must be verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. One jurisdiction required additional time to complete this verification process before the draw.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The next drawing will be Monday, April 8, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot?

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.3 billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

