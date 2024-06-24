Delaware students win 19 awards in 16 international film festivals: Education roundup

It's officially summer.

But there are still some education updates to share in Delaware, from students winning international film awards, to new school safety measures and budget expenditures eyed for the next year.

In this weekly roundup, we'll catch you up on updates you may have missed.

Saint Mark's High School wins 19 awards in 16 international film festivals

Saint Mark's announced June 13 its Students In Action Club won 19 awards in 16 various international film festivals for their film "Remember Me," which captured the club's service trip to the Dominican Republic in January 2024.

The film was shot in January, the Catholic school said in a press release, during the club’s service trip to the Dominican Republic. Just about six minutes long, the short documentary looks to capture "the essence" of students' work and personal impact.

“Even though there were countless stories from each of our 20 participants — too many to capture — I feel so lucky that we were able to capture the essence of the transformative experience of serving in the Dominican Republic through this film,” said Lauren Tyree, rising junior at Saint Mark’s and vice president of Service Programs for Students in Action.

“This team created such an impactful experience, and I am so blessed to get to work alongside such thoughtful and selfless classmates.”

The list of awards included best of show, best short documentary, most inspirational film, best human spirit and best PA student filmmaker, according to Saint Mark's. Festival locations included Berlin, Paris, Cannes, Toronto and Los Angeles, as well as closer to home in Philadelphia, Jim Thorpe and Rehoboth Beach.

Delaware lawmakers approve $6.1B budget. What's headed to education?

The Delaware General Assembly approved a $6.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2025 late last week.

New investments in public schools, state employees and child care join a list of expenditures. The funding continues the state's efforts to increase base salaries for Delaware’s educators, specialists and support staff.

Following in step, a $168.3 million supplemental spending bill for one-time expenditures also passed last Thursday.

At a glance:

$17.5 million to continue providing enhanced mental health support in public schools.

$10 million increase in Opportunity Funding to support for lower-income and multilingual learners.

$10.3 million for Delaware’s Purchase of Care program, which helps lower-income families afford early childhood and after-school care for children younger than 13. The additional funding increases reimbursement rates and covers expanded eligibility for families with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

$3.5 million for the state’s Early Childhood Assistance Program, adding 204 seats for pre-K learners.

One-time supplemental bill:

$3.5 million for residential and childhood lead prevention and remediation programs.

$250,000 for a voluntary middle and high school “cell phone pouch pilot program” to reduce classroom learning distractions. The Department of Education could not yet provide a plan or additional details regarding this pilot program last Thursday, June 20.

“This budget not only addresses immediate needs, but also invests in the future of our state, providing critical funding for education, health care, and social services,” said Rep. Kim Williams, co-chair of Joint Finance Committee and chair to the House Education Committee, in a press release ahead of the vote.

"For the third year in a row, we were able to deliver well-deserved raises for our state workers and educators, bolstering our workforce, ensuring we remain competitive with neighboring states, and enabling us to attract and retain top talent.”

Brandywine School District names new superintendent

Felicia Harrington, left, and Lisa Lawson participate in a Wilmington Learning Collaborative workshop at the Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington on April 3, 2024. Lawson has been named Brandywine School District's new superintendent.

Brandywine schools named Lisa Lawson its new superintendent.

As Lincoln Hohler retires after 30 years of service in the district, Lawson prepares to step in July 1. She has already served as deputy and assistant superintendent, as well as director of pupil services since joining the district in 2015. Her priors include service as paraprofessional, teacher, principal, senior director of Special Services and more with Christina School District.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the Brandywine School District community and work collaboratively with our dedicated staff, students and families," Lawson said in a statement. "I look forward to working with all stakeholders to nurture a challenging and supportive educational environment that will prepare our students for success in a rapidly changing world."

The Delaware native has also served on many boards and organizations related to education. She has earned doctorate, master's and bachelor's degrees from the University of Delaware.

Seaford schools will move forward with new weapon detection systems and a clear bag policy for students.

"We heard a lot of positive feedback from our parents and community members about the use of the Weapons Detection System over the last few weeks of school," Superintendent Sharon DiGirolamo wrote in a statement last week.

Now, her district plans on purchasing four more.

"Next school year, four will be used on a daily basis at Seaford High School, and two will be available as needed for other schools," she said. More information is coming this summer, as the district works out the details. DiGirolamo said parents can expect the option to purchase clear backpacks at a low cost through the district.

