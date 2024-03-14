Delaware State Police ID 66-year-old Pennsylvania man killed in crash near Middletown

A Pennsylvania man killed Monday night after losing control of his SUV while trying to navigate a curve near Middletown has been identified as 66-year-old Phillip Fancovic by Delaware State Police.

Fancovic, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was driving a Saturn Vue east on Boyds Corner Road, near Ratledge Road, about 9 p.m. when he tried to make it around a curve.

Fancovic lost control and crossed into the west lane, then continued into the shoulder before hitting a utility pole's support wire, police said. His car continued into the corner of a home before stopping after hitting a raised concrete porch.

No one was home at the time.

Fancovic died on scene, police said.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident contact investigators at (302) 365-8483.

