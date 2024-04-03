Delaware River at Bristol, Neshaminy Creek approach flood stage as rain continues

A week's worth of steady rain — with even more rain expected Wednesday through Friday — has led to the National Weather Service issuing a flood watch for Bucks County and the Delaware Valley.

"Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible," read a portion of the alert from the weather service. "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

"Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas."

Threat of flash flooding in heavy rains

The weather service noted the flood watch will last at least through Thursday afternoon.

"Additional rainfall amounts between 1.0 to 3.0 inches are expected across the Watch area into Thursday. About two dozen of our river points are forecast to approach flood stage today into Thursday, with several exceeding flood stage," read the flood watch alert from the weather service. "The rain will be heavy at times, with hourly rates reaching or exceeding an inch, with the more widespread and heaviest rain expected to fall this afternoon and early this evening.

"During the higher rainfall rates, local flash flooding cannot be ruled out," the alert continued. "Excessive runoff may continue to cause rivers, creeks, and streams to rise through the end of the week even when the rain has ended."

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Bucks County and the Delaware Valley on Wednesday, April 3. The water levels of the Delaware River at Trenton stood at 12.34 feet as of Wednesday, April 3 and expected to reach nearly 17 feet on Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, the water level of the Delaware River at Trenton stood at 12.49 feet, and is expected to reach 16.85 feet early Friday before receding. The flood stage is 20 feet.

But, flooding is already beginning in Bristol at the wharf. Officials sent out an alert Wednesday morning that the Mill Street parking lot was starting to flood and cars should be removed.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Bucks County and the Delaware Valley on Wednesday, April 3. The water levels of the Neshaminy Creek near Langhorne stood at 5.82 feet as of Wednesday, April 3 and expected to recede to 1.7 feet by the weekend.

Also as of Wednesday morning, the water level of the Neshaminy Creek near Langhorne stood at 6.24 feet, and is expected to reach 10 feet Thursday before receding back to roughly 1.8 feet on Saturday.

The flood stage for the Neshaminy Creek near Langhorne is 9 feet.

"The heavier rains and flooding concerns are for later Wednesday toward the midday hours," said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "The rain is everywhere; that's why we issued the flood watch."

File- The Neshaminy Creek will surpass flood stage by Thursday, according to forecasters.

Which specific areas are under the National Weather Service's flood watch?

The weather services listed Berks County, Carbon County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks, Monroe County, Northampton County, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester and Western Montgomery as Pennsylvania municipalities that are under the flood watch.

New Castle, DE, is included in the flood watch, as is Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Warren and Western Monmouth in New Jersey.

