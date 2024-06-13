Delaware ranks 45th in education in new national report

A new report ranks Delaware 45th in education across the nation, with declining test scores and hikes in absenteeism.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT Data Book released this month delivered some grim realities for the First State. Though much of this won't feel like new information, these experts said this research continues to examine "unprecedented declines" in student math and reading proficiency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for action to address the growing academic disparities among U.S. students," the national data book's summary reads online.

In Delaware, 75% of fourth-graders are not proficient in reading; 82% of eighth-graders lack proficiency in math; 25% are chronically absent all together, according to the report. Among young kids, 3 to 4 years old, 55% are not in school. The most recent data examined in the report is from 2022.

Delaware falls from its rank of 41 last year, in the same report.

The KIDS COUNT Data Book also carries categories like economic well-being, health, and family and community. While every subsection of education data worsened since pre-pandemic figures in the report, Delaware children did fair somewhat better in economic indicators, according to the report.

In economic well-being, Delaware ranks 8th in the country. At 13%, child poverty decreased by about 3% since 2019 data. In health, the state was ranked 25th, with fewer children not covered by health insurance and fewer low-weight babies. There was an increase in child and teen deaths, however, with 32 per every 100,000 in 2022.

Overall in this report, Delaware was ranked No. 31. More data can be explored in Delaware's state profile.

