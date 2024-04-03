Delaware, portions of East Coast under tornado watch Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Delaware and the southern East Coast on Wednesday, while South Jersey still sees rain and potential thunderstorms.

There are currently no active tornado warnings or watches in South Jersey. If one is issued for Wednesday’s storm, we’ll update this story.

The watch is in effect for Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware, with the tip of the affected tornado watch area just narrowly missing the southernmost point of New Jersey.

Struggle to remember the difference between a watch and a warning? We explain the two below, but a warning generally means the weather concern has or is happening. A watch means you should be on alert for the event to potentially happen.

The region's rainy, windy weather persisted throughout Wednesday morning, following an on and off series of precipitation that started Monday and may develop into rougher storms later in the week.

We'll have a brief lull in the heaviest rain early this afternoon, before another round of showers and thunderstorms moves in later this afternoon continuing into early this evening. Unfortunately, there is a risk for severe thunderstorms, especially over portions of Delmarva. pic.twitter.com/aLo5mi1Fq0 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 3, 2024

Other tornado watches and warnings

Wednesday afternoon, the NWS issued watches just south of New Jersey, warning threats of possible tornadoes, isolated hail and scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph.

In addition to Delaware, the watches were issues in areas of Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

Portions of Virginia, North Caroline and Maryland's statuses were updated to tornado warnings late afternoon Wednesday.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fxjKnMxaZK — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 3, 2024

Tornado watch vs. warning

To stay safe during bad weather, it's important to know the difference between a tornado watch and warning so you can act appropriately. Here is how the NWS defines them:

Tornado watch: Tornadoes are possible. If you are in a watch area, review emergency plans and supplies to make sure you're prepared if the watch progresses. Tornado watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center and are usually wide in range.

Tornado warning: A tornado has been sighted or is indicated by weather radar. During a warning, you should seek appropriate shelter immediately. Tornado warnings are issued by local forecast offices and typically pinpoint smaller coverage areas than watches.

Where to shelter during a tornado

During a tornado or tornado warning, it is important to seek shelter.

The NWS advises those in warning areas to move to the lowest level of their home or sturdy building and shelter in an interior room, avoiding windows. If you are in a mobile home, vehicle or the outdoors, move to the closest shelter you can and protect yourself from debris.

