Delaware police have arrested a teenager in the fatal shooting of an adult male

A teenager is in custody and facing murder charges following a shooting Friday afternoon in the city of Delaware that left one man dead.

Delaware police responded just before 4 p.m. Friday to a report of shooting on Ross Street, the department said in a news release.

Responding officers found an adult male lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound Delaware Fire Department medics transported the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's identity will not be released until family is notified, police said.

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old male near the scene without incident. Delaware police said the suspect is being held at the Central Ohio Youth Center and will face murder charges in Delaware County Juvenile Court.

Delaware police said the investigation into the shooting is continuing, and they are being assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation, the Delaware CountyCoroner’s Office and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Juvenile facing murder charges after fatal shooting in Delaware