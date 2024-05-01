Delaware needs Claire Snyder-Hall in Dover

I was privileged to serve the people of Delaware for sixteen years as a state representative. I took my obligation as an elected public servant very seriously and I believe I always served the best interests of Delaware’s families.

I have observed candidates for public office step forward, some successfully and some not, to offer their talents to represent the people of Delaware. There certainly have been many who have had the qualifications and attitudes to be good public servants. But occasionally one individual will stand out and rise above the others and display a distinct and unique propensity to embrace the obligations of public service.

I recognize this rare combination of honesty and commitment in Claire Snyder-Hall. I have known Snyder-Hall for more than a dozen years now and it’s safe to say I have rarely, if ever, met a more sensitive, qualified and intelligent candidate for public office than Snyder-Hall.

Snyder-Hall has announced her candidacy for Delaware’s 14th District representative seat and her accomplished history of community involvement and service to the public makes her the most qualified person to vie for that position.

Snyder-Hall has demonstrated, time and again, that she supports and fights for open government, transparency in government and ultimately “good” government. Snyder-Hall, in her former position as director of Common Cause of Delaware, has shown this willingness to engage in the battle for good government that will serve the best interests of Delaware’s families, workers and businesses. She has fought against the well-funded “special interests” that challenge the interests of the public.

Snyder-Hall is a breath of fresh, progressive air who has continued to fight for individual rights and against the partisan bickering that so often has impeded our legislature.

In my two decades of public service, I have rarely encountered a more qualified and dedicated candidate for public office than Snyder-Hall.

I hope that you will join me in supporting Snyder-Hall in her quest to serve the people of the 14th District and all Delawareans. It is of the utmost importance to you and your families and all of Delaware that we vote for individuals like Snyder-Hall who will serve the only “special interests” that matter and that’s the interests of the people.

John Kowalko, is a retired Delaware state representative who served the 25th District.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware needs Claire Snyder-Hall in Dover