Delaware Mega Millions ticket wins big after using Megaplier option

As the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb, tickets from Delaware have won big in the last two Friday drawings.

The jackpot is now estimated at $650 million, or $308.6 million in cash. Meanwhile, winners buying from Delaware have won big using the Megaplier option on their tickets.

On Friday night, a lucky person with a Delaware-bought ticket won $40,000 by getting four white balls and the gold Mega Ball with the Megaplier option that quadrupled the standard $10,000 prize for matching those five balls.

That Delaware ticket was one of three in the country that won $40,000 with the Megaplier option.

On Feb. 23, a Delaware ticket purchaser won $50,000 in Mega Millions after adding the Megaplier option to their ticket, which won them five times the standard $10,000 prize for matching four white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

There is no word yet on where both of the tickets were sold in Delaware and who the winners are. The Delaware Lottery has yet to say if the $50,000 prize from last week's drawing has been claimed.

Megaplier is an option players can do by paying an additional $1 for their ticket. The feature, offered in most states, can increase non-jackpot wins by two, three, four or five times the amount.

The Megaplier option on Friday was 4X, leading to the $40,000 win.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for the Feb. 23 Mega Millions drawing were:

White balls: 04, 06, 40, 41, 60

Gold Mega Ball: 11

The winning numbers for the March 1 Mega Millions drawing were:

White balls: 15, 33, 37, 55, 61

Gold Mega Ball: 24

Mega Millions jackpot is one of biggest

Still, no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot, which continues to gain millions of dollars.

According to Mega Millions, the $650 million annuity figure is one of the biggest jackpots in the game's history. If won at the current amount, it would be the seventh-largest Mega Millions prize ever awarded. The largest jackpot was worth $1.602 billion on Aug. 8, 2023; it was won by one Florida ticket.

WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: Past winners offer clues to jackpot

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was hit was on Dec. 8 by two tickets in California.

Delaware has never had a Mega Millions jackpot winner. The most won by a ticket bought in the state has been $3 million. A Greenwood man matched all five numbers in the July 22, 2022, drawing and had the 3X Megaplier.

Unclaimed Delaware Lottery tickets

As of March 2, these prizes remain unclaimed, according to the Delaware Lottery website:

$50,000 Powerball prize, Sept. 29 drawing: Sold at Wawa No. 834 in Lewes

$10,000 Mega Millions prize, Aug. 4 drawing: Sold at PW Fuels

$10,000 Mega Millions prize, Aug. 4 drawing: Sold at Royal Farms No. 161 in Bear

$5,000 Lucky for Life drawing, March 11 drawing: Sold at Snack & Tobacco Bazaar

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Mega Millions ticket wins big in Friday drawing. Is it yours?