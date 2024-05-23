Delaware marijuana commissioner to host workshops on social equity program

Are you interested in learning more about the state’s social equity program for Delaware’s recreational marijuana industry?

The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner will host workshops across the state in June to provide technical assistance to social equity candidates and help them connect, network and learn about the opportunities available.

Those interested in attending one of the four workshops being held in June can register on the marijuana commissioner’s website. The workshops will also be livestreamed on the office’s Facebook page.

The workshops will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following days:

June 5 at the Stanton Campus of Delaware Technical Community College in Stanton

June 12 at the Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown

June 18 at the Wilmington Campus of Delaware Technical Community College in Wilmington

June 26 at Dover Public Library in Dover

Who is eligible for a social equity license?

The office is working with the state information technology experts to create an interactive map to help Delawareans better determine whether they qualify for the social equity program.

Marijuana plants are grown from seed at First State Compassion, Delaware's first licensed medical marijuana distribution center and largest cannabis growing facility. Delaware is working to establish its recreational marijuana program in 2024.

To qualify for the social equity license program, an applicant must have 51% ownership and control of the business and meet one of the following:

Have lived for “at least 5 of the preceding 15 years in a disproportionately impacted area” (criteria for which the interactive map will help applicants determine).

Was convicted of a marijuana-related offense under Delaware law prior to April 23, 2023, except if the offense involved delivery to a minor or had a “Tier 3 quantity” of marijuana (more than 11 pounds).

“Had or has a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent who was convicted” of a marijuana-related offense under state law.

The equity carveout sets aside 15 retail licenses, 20 cultivation licenses, 10 manufacturing licenses and two testing labs for those who qualify.

Got a tip? Contact Amanda Fries at afries@delawareonline.com. Follow her on X at @mandy_fries.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware to host workshops on recreational weed social equity program