Delaware looking ahead with huge celebration of America's 250th anniversary

In 2026, the United States will celebrate its Semiquincentennial, marking the 250th anniversary of America's independence. The occasion is poised to be one of the most significant moments in American history, and Delaware is actively participating in its preparation.

Established by Congress in 2016, America250 was created to plan and coordinate the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the United States. Central to the initiative is involving every American in commemorating this important milestone.

Citizens are encouraged to celebrate the American narrative by sharing photos or videos that capture their reflections on the country's past, present, and future. These personal stories will be used to recount the American journey on social media platforms and through video content. School students have the chance to participate in a contest for a chance to win a visit to some of the nation's most iconic historical and cultural landmarks.

Delaware 250 preparing Delaware for its 250 celebration

Delaware is gearing up for the celebration through Delaware 250. Coordinated by the Delaware Heritage Commission, Delaware 250 is modeled after the national America 250 campaign. Delaware 250 is offering grants to support museums, libraries, non-profits, historic sites, heritage groups and similar organizations in developing programs or initiatives that honor Delaware's 250th anniversary. Proposed projects must benefit or serve the people of Delaware.

These grants can cover costs for enhancing facilities and preparing sites to welcome visitors for the Semiquincentennial. Funding may be used for programs or services directly or indirectly related to the Semiquincentennial.

Examples include:

Compensating speakers, performers and experts.

Creating special exhibits.

Supporting cultural or artistic projects associated with the Semiquincentennial.

Making on-site improvements in preparation for visitors during the Semiquincentennial.

The grant award is based on the grant applications submitted by the organization. The recommended range for funding requests is as follows:

Up to $5,000

$5,001 to $10,000

$10,000 and above

Beginning in spring 2024 and continuing until 2026, applications will be reviewed quarterly.

The Delaware Heritage Commission is a division of the Delaware Public Archives and part of the Delaware Department of State. For more information about Delaware 250, visit the state's news website or contact Margaret Hughes, Delaware 250 Coordinator, at margaret.hughes@delaware.gov or (302) 744-5067.

You can contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware 250 grants available to nonprofits for Semiquincentennial