Delaware Labor Department erroneously issues training tax bill notices to 12,000 employers

Did you receive a notice of overdue training tax bills from the Delaware Department of Labor?

The state department says the Division of Unemployment Insurance issued them in error and is working to resolve the problem.

A department spokesman said notices for training tax bills were “automatically generated” by their system and sent out in error to about 12,000 employers across the state. These notices were sent out before the bills were due, according to the department.

“The Division of Unemployment Insurance has escalated the matter to determine what caused the issue,” said Labor Department spokesman Alejandro Bodipo-Memba.

If Delaware employers have questions, the department encouraged people to contact the Employer Contribution Office within the division at 302-761-8482, or email questions to dol_ui_employer_tax_questions@delaware.gov.

