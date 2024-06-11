Delaware Insurance Commissioner in court over retaliation claims from former HR director

The legal fallout continues surrounding harassment claims inside Delaware's Department Of Insurance.

Two years ago, state government paid $440,000 to settle one of three lawsuits against sitting Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro and his administration — wherein a Black employee claimed the elected official made repeated comments about her height and weight and inappropriately touched her hair.

That 2019 lawsuit was filed by Fleur McKendell, the department's former director of Life and Health Consumer Services. Two fellow employees levied different suits, claiming retaliation by Navarro for backing efforts to investigate those complaints. One was dismissed in 2022.

This week, his former head of human resources continues the latest federal lawsuit in this orbit. Jenifer Vaughn claims the commissioner and his chief of staff sought to influence an investigation into McKendell's complaint — and retaliated against her efforts to properly carry it out. The Delaware Department of Insurance, the defendant in this case, denies the claims.

Now, a jury in U.S. District Court will decide.

The trial began Monday as Vaughn, the former director of human resources and controller, sues the state, singling out both Navarro and Stuart Snyder, his department's chief of staff, for Title VII retaliation. Some of her 2019 suit's original claims have been dismissed, including personal discrimination, but the latest litigation is just heating up.

Here's what you should know from the first day of trial.

State office faces latest lawsuit

— Trinidad Navarro is the Delaware Insurance Commissioner.

Vaughn's hostile workplace lawsuit aims to show that Navarro and Snyder's attempts to control the investigation into claims of sexual and racial harassment of a subordinate led the former human resources head to lose her job.

To achieve this, Vaughn's counsel must show she engaged in an act protected by Title VII — or opposing an activity that would be discriminatory in the workplace — and faced adverse employment action by her superiors in connection to it. In this civil case, Judge Todd Hughes explained to his nine-member jury that Vaughn's team basically must prove that reality is "more likely than not."

Vaughn is now seeking back pay, projected front pay, and additional coverage for retirement, according to the pretrial order.

The state official and former New Castle County Sheriff's defense aims to convince the jury otherwise.

Monday morning that jury took shape for the first time. Opening statements and the beginnings of testimony allow two legal teams to start painting different pictures of spring 2017 to 2018.

Looking back at allegations inside the Department of Insurance

Jenifer Vaughn

Attorney Ron Poliquin called this a case of "dueling loyalties."

His client, Vaughn, had to decide between following guidelines or being loyal to a politician, he said.

Vaughn claims she faced retaliation for investigating her fellow employee's claims of discrimination and harassment, processing her requests for disability and leave, as well as getting lunch with her outside of work. She claims that retaliation came in the forms of a demotion, suspension and later termination for sharing her password to state software with another employee.

Her legal team started drawing that picture not long after Commissioner Navarro's 2016 election.

Vaughn claims the commissioner favored employees deemed "loyal," and with limited exceptions, that often meant those he already knew from past positions in the county or other men in the office. And soon, she claims, she'd see that behavior take a more serious shape.

After an anonymous letter led Navarro and his executive team to question McKendell, according to the lawsuit, she informally told Vaughn of her concerns. McKendell would go on to discuss the racial and sexual harassment she claimed Navarro and others engaged in, as she filed her first formal complaint.

That fell to Vaughn.

She claims Navarro's attempts to intervene came within days. Vaughn's lawsuit claims her boss stood in her office doorway, refusing to move until he received a copy of McKendell's complaint against him. Eventually she gave in, abandoning her attempts to refuse. Vaughn told the jury this was just the first instance of bullying she'd encounter.

Two months later, in May 2017, Vaughn was called into Navarro's office. As her team told it, he had one question about the complaint — one he said she needed to "think really hard" about — "What side are you on? Was she on his side or Fleur’s side?”

When she said she would not take sides, Vaughn claims she was promptly excused and "forbidden" from participating in other conversations about her former colleague.

Vaughn claims in court documents that sometime later she had a social lunch with McKendell − one that Stuart Snyder, Navarro’s chief of staff, warned could "be a liability." Snyder, she claims, also demanded a copy of McKendell's file as the investigation continued in 2018. As he threatened her with disciplinary action, Vaughn said, she complied.

Eventually, Vaughn's oversight of McKendell's grievance was taken away. And later her job duties changed altogether, as Navarro's administration decided to strip all human resource duties from Vaughn's controller position. It would mean a demotion and a pay cut for the state employee of over 20 years.

Vaughn claims this was due to her efforts to properly handle McKendell's claims. The defense claims it was a change discussed before Navarro's tenure, called for as the position's demands compounded.

Vaughn, her attorney's first witness, only made it partially through her testimony Monday. Testimony from Fleur McKendell and more is yet to come in the estimated three-day trial.

Litigation continues in Wilmington

Vaughn's attorney flashed email after email to the jury as he began unfolding Vaughn's case.

The defense attempted to tell them one thing, at least four times, in opening arguments: "It's not that complicated."

From losing her seat on a planning board, to separating HR from her role, connections between Vaughn's work investigating grievances and her positions within state government changing were denied by the state's legal team. With its outside counsel, the department had already racked up more than $1 million in legal fees as of last year.

Vaughn's lawsuit also called attention to her suspension after sharing a password to a state billing system with another employee, to approve transactions on a limited basis. Alice Cabana was a longtime employee of the same department, according to Vaughn.

Vaughn immediately admitted to it, both sides said Monday, only to then see herself stripped of access to the system, escorted out and locked from her state email. The state's attorneys from Potter, Anderson & Carroon LLP said such leave was called for after an investigation into the violation. Vaughn was later terminated for the same offense.

Vaughn's lawsuit claims all of this covers retaliation she faced in handling McKendell's complaint. In court documents and in Monday's courtroom, Delaware's Department of Insurance denies these claims.

As Judge Hughes told the jury, it will be their job to decide the truth this week.

