These Delaware grade schools were honored by Federal judges in Law Day essay contest

To celebrate Law Day, local federal judges honored grade-school children who won an essay contest on the importance of the right to a jury trial.

Children from throughout Delaware were invited to submit essays, which were judged by a panel of judges from Delaware District and Bankruptcy courts.

The four winning classes were honored in Judge Maryellen Noreika’s court in Wilmington Monday where they read their essays in the presence of Noreika, Judge Sherry Fallon, Judge Christopher Burke and Bankruptcy Judge Kate Stickles.

"All essay submissions were outstanding and reflected the thoughtfulness and effort the students and teachers dedicated to this contest," Delaware District Court officials wrote in a press release.

Winners were selected from the following schools:

Vanessa Gallaher’s fourth grade class from the Bayard School

Jamie Henry’s fifth grade class from Mispillion Elementary School

Vanessa Johnson’s sixth grade class from Dover Middle School of Excellence

Joy Schwab’s seventh grade class from the Newark Charter School

