Delaware County to test voting equipment for primary Thursday

MUNCIE, Ind. − As required by state law, the Delaware County Election board will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the basement of the Delaware County Building, 100 W. Main St., to test the electronic voting system that will be used during the May 7 primary elections.

The test is open to the public.

A voting machine stands ready at a Muncie polling site on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Also during the meeting, the board will vote on approval of poll sites and the ballots to be used for the election. Also on the agenda is providing Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler the ability to fill vacant poll worker positions.

