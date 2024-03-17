How Delaware County is picking up the pieces following tornado

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Cleanup efforts continued Saturday after an EF-1 tornado touched down in Delaware County Thursday. Since then, the Delaware County Emergency Management Agency has been working non-stop to assess the damage and provide resources to those in need.

The Delaware County EMA has been working with local fire departments and the Ohio EMA to assess the damage and figure out what the community needs. A lot of debris still needs to be picked up and the director for the Delaware County EMA said they’re working on making that happen.

“When you go out and see that much damage, it is very heart-wrenching,” Alex McCarthy, director of the Delaware County EMA, said. “That’s why our office is trying our best to get out there and proactively get people in touch with some of these organizations who can come and help.”

As the EMA was out surveying damage, one of the first things it noticed was high voltage transmission lines down throughout the area. McCarthy said it’s important for them to be out in the community and help those in need.

“The bottom line is, as an emergency manager, whenever a disaster happens, we need to get a picture of how bad the damage is and what the scope of that is so that we can start coordinating response recovery efforts,” he said.

Ron Brown’s house was hit by the tornado. He said when he heard a storm was coming, he opened up his front door and looked outside.

“Before I could shut the door, my porch was gone and as I ran to the hallway, you could hear the roof just being peeled off,” he said. “Two minutes later, it was done.”

Brown said that the past couple of days has been a constant wave of emotions.

“You’re very… you don’t want to be selfish and cry and say, ‘Oh, why me?’ But the same side, you’re your life, and I built this house with my dad in (19)84,” he says, “Fifty-eight years on this land. So the emotion, yeah, yeah. It’s a hit in the gut.”

Brown said the community really has come together during this tough time and he’s so appreciative for all the help.

“My neighbor across the street came over to check on me, to make sure I was mentally fine,” Brown said. “We’ve got a great community here. We got great people and yeah, we all have our up and down days. But you know, when you have that extra help, it makes it easier.”

Despite what he’s been through, Brown remains strong and keeps a positive attitude.

“We’re alive,” he said. “We’ve got some broken stuff. We can replace that.”

The Delaware County EMA asks anyone who needs to report storm damage to call either (740) 833-2137 or (740) 833-2138.

