Delaware County man charged with assault, manslaughter in death of Deposit child

A Delaware County man faces manslaughter and assault charges in connection to a child's death in Deposit late last week, New York State Police said.

James Christ Jr., 26, of Deposit, was arrested after State Police investigators were dispatched to a Fair Street address Friday for an unresponsive toddler, officials said.

State Police allege Christ "recklessly caused the death of the child." He was arrested on felony counts of second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Christ was processed in the Delaware County Centralized Arraignment Court Saturday morning and is being held in the county jail, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials said the investigation into the child's death is continuing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

