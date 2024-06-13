Delaware County GOP operative's DUI case transferred to special prosecutor in Henry County

Genoa Township police body camera video shows Catherine Nelson before officers arrested her April 19 on suspicion of impaired driving.

An influential Delaware County Republican operative facing criminal charges of impaired driving with a gun in her car will have her case decided by a special prosecutor in northwest Ohio.

Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers has begun reviewing the case of Catherine Nelson, who on Wednesday sought to have a Delaware County municipal judge suppress all evidence stemming from an April 19 traffic stop in Genoa Township on suspicion of impaired driving.

Instead, the charges were dismissed in Delaware County and transferred to Henry County, just outside of Toledo.

Delaware County judges and prosecutor, all Republicans, recused themselves from Nelson's case, apparently due to conflict of interest.

Nelson, 68, Nelson has for years been a force in Delaware County politics, organizing fundraisers, helping select candidates and choosing opponents for those not aligned with her ideology, multiple Republican party sources have said. She has not held public office.

After township police arrested Nelson, they allege they found a loaded handgun in her SUV, along with a bottle of liquor. Nelson told police that she doesn't drink but later said she had one or two drinks earlier that day. She also said a medical procedure earlier that day required her to take codeine for pain. She later recanted both statements.

A date for Nelson's next court appearance had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.

