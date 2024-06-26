Delaware could become 33rd state to allow home delivery of in-state alcoholic beverages

One of the latest bills to make its way to Gov. John Carney’s desk could make Delaware the newest state allowing alcoholic beverage purchases through third-party delivery services.

Here’s what you need to know about the bill.

What is Senate Bill 166?

Beer is served at a steady rate even during the neighboring University of Delaware's quiet summer session at the Deer Park Tavern in Newark, Delaware, the historic bar and restaurant that traces its history to before the current structure was first built in 1851.

Senate Bill 166 was introduced last June, with Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Pike Creek, as the primary sponsor, and seeks to allow Delawareans 21 years of age and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from a restaurant, tavern, taproom, brewpub or other entity with a valid on-premises license through third-party delivery services like DoorDash and UberEats.

Aside from allowances for alcohol delivery, SB 166 adds that “the acts of a licensed consumer delivery permittee or delivery driver are not attributable to the retailer.”

DoorDash recently released data showing that Dashers, delivery drivers employed by the company, earn nearly 20% more on deliveries with alcohol on average compared with deliveries without alcoholic beverages.

The company also reports that the number of total merchants selling alcohol on DoorDash marketplace in the country increased by 37% in the past year.

Big Oyster Brewery in Milford has 16 beers on tap.

SB 166 was passed by an 18 to 3 vote in the Senate on March 21. From there, it moved to the House Economic Development/Banking/Insurance & Commerce Committee, where it passed on April 23, and later moved out of the House Appropriations Committee on June 12.

On June 25, the Delaware House of Representative approved SB 166 by a vote of 34 to 2.

“This bill is a great step forward for Delaware’s economy. By expanding opportunities for Dashers to earn and merchants to grow their business, safe alcohol delivery will bring considerable benefits to consumers and small businesses across Delaware — benefits already recognized in 32 other states that allow for alcohol delivery by platforms like DoorDash,” said Chad Horrell, DoorDash’s senior manager of government relations in Delaware. “We look forward to working closely with policymakers to ensure everyone will be able to safely enjoy the best that Delaware has to offer with responsible alcohol delivery.”

Wine shipment news: Delaware is 1 of 3 states barring wine shipments. Here's why that could change soon

What is next for SB 166?

Wines are ready for the table at Torbert Street Social.

After passing in the House on June 25, SB 166 now waits on Gov. John Carney’s desk for his signature.

If signed into law, the bill would immediately take effect and would make Delaware the 33rd state to allow customers to purchase alcoholic beverages in this way.

