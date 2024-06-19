Delaware City Refinery 'deviated' from its permit 7 times this year with no violations

In late May, Delaware City Refinery spilled around 1,000 gallons of crude oil into a wetland surrounding the Delaware River, making up just one of the facility’s seven permit violations reported this year.

Although officials from the refinery have affirmed that this particular incident has resulted in minimal impact, the Delaware City Refinery has continued to pollute the surrounding air and water with occasionally toxic substances not permitted by state and federal agencies, according to data from Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

With the potential for the refinery to be reused for hydrogen energy production, environmental activists remain concerned about the allowances it receives from government agencies and are wary to give it any more.

Delaware City Refinery's toxic history and potential hydrogen future

Black smoke is emitted from a stack on the ground of the Delaware City Refinery in 2018.

The Delaware City Refinery, owned by PBF Energy, is one of the largest and most complex oil refineries on the East Coast. It’s located on a 5,000-acre plot of land on the Delaware River.

More than 86,000 people live within a 5-mile radius of the refinery, over half of whom are people of color, and 20% of whom are lower-income, according to EPA data.

The refinery historically has been Delaware’s biggest polluter, and one of the biggest polluters in the region. According to EPA data, the refinery released nearly 5.7 pounds of pollutants in 2021.

In 2021, a report from the Environmental Integrity Project found that Delaware City Refinery was the second-highest emitter of nitrogen discharges in the country, releasing around 1.2 million pounds into the Delaware River in a single year. Nitrogen pollutants can lower oxygen levels in the water and potentially carry disease, according to the Public Interest Network.

Last year, the Clean Air Council, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit, was granted $500,000 to monitor and track the refinery’s emissions of certain air pollutants.

In April, the EPA set stricter regulations for the emission of certain pollutants on a number of facilities around the country, including the Delaware City Refinery.

Energy stakeholders in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey also have joined forces to plan a “hydrogen hub” to power sectors of the Mid-Atlantic economy that are otherwise hard to electrify. The hub, known as the Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub, or MACH2, has framework in place to essentially revamp current refineries and power plants into production centers for hydrogen energy.

This move has prompted backlash from environmental advocates, who express concerns about the feasibility and sustainability of hydrogen power as a whole and the federal funds that would essentially make its way to historically pollutive plants.

How much is the refinery allowed to pollute?

Refineries like the Delaware City Refinery are typically allowed to emit a certain amount of pollutants into the air and water with a number of permits that track different types of pollution, which are regulated by local and national environmental agencies.

Citing the refinery’s history of polluting the air and water, as well as the environmental justice impact upon the residents near the refinery, a petition was filed in 2022 on behalf of seven environmental activist groups in opposition to the renewal of the refinery’s permit.

“The permit contains unlawful loopholes … and fails to ensure compliance with certain standards for hazardous air pollutants,” the petition said. “Acute environmental justice concerns in the communities near the Delaware City Refinery provide additional reasons why EPA must pay special attention and object here.”

Refinery causes oil spill into Delaware River's wetlands

Booms on Otter Creek on Monday catch pollutants drifting toward the Delaware River in Bristol after a 2023 chemical spill.

Just before 5 a.m. on May 29, an oil spill was reported off the Delaware City Refinery’s pier off the Delaware River.

According to incident reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the spill resulted in around 1,000 gallons of crude oil into an adjacent wetland that flows into the Delaware River due to a failed pipe gasket.

First State Update originally reported the incident, citing the presence of DNREC officials, cleanup crews and booms around the site.

Just before 5 a.m. on May 29, 2024, an oil spill was reported off the Delaware City Refinery’s pier off the Delaware River.

The Delaware City Refinery is owned by Delaware City Refining Corp., a subsidiary of PBF Energy.

Randi Licciardello, lead community and government relations adviser with PBF Energy, sent a statement that was also posted by Delaware City Mayor Paul Johnson’s Facebook page the morning after the incident.

"The refinery’s Oil Response Team, which includes environmental remediation specialists, promptly responded by stopping the release and setting up equipment to contain and absorb the sheen around the refinery’s piers and in other areas," the statement said. “While assessing the area, a small amount of sheen was identified on the south side of the Branch Canal at the Delaware City Marina. There is minimal impact on the shoreline of the Canal and the refinery.”

The statement also said that the boat ramp on the refinery side of the canal was closed to vessels overnight. Officials from the Delaware Bay and River Cooperative were assisting with cleanup, and no injuries were reported among employees, contractors and third-party responders.

Doug Helton, regional operations supervisor of NOAA’s Emergency Response Division, explained that his Seattle-based team was made aware of the incident and advised cleanup crews with scientific support on the best practices for cleaning the spill based on the shoreline types and wildlife present around the area. Given that the spill was located off a wetland, tracking how and where the oil is expected to spread was critical for thorough cleanup.

“It’s a sensitive time of year,” Helton said. “It’s a big nesting habitat, so the idea would be to protect those areas to the extent you can and survey to see if there’s any injured wildlife out there.”

According to Helton, after initial cleanup is completed an investigation into the incident and decision would have to be made by either state or federal environmental agencies into whether restoration work needs to be done.

According to Licciardello, all relevant government agencies and officials were notified of the incident and a “thorough investigation” is underway.

7 unpermitted releases in 2024 so far

Black smoke is omitted from a stack on the ground of the Delaware City Refinery in 2018.

According to the Delaware Environmental Release System, which tracks “deviations” from Clean Air Act Title V and Clean Water Act permits for groups around the state, the Delaware City Refinery has reported seven unpermitted releases of substances, most of which were listed as extremely hazardous.

According to Michael Globbetti, media relations manager for DNREC, a deviation is defined as “any failure to meet a term or condition of a facility’s operating permit from DNREC.”

The most recent reported deviation occurred on Monday, June 10 at around 8:30 a.m., when a compressor failure caused a flare of over 1,300 pounds of sulfur dioxide, a toxic gas considered extremely harmful to humans and the environment, into the air.

Other unpermitted sulfur dioxide flares were reported June 2, May 15, May 8, April 6, totaling over 1,085 pounds.

The largest unpermitted hazardous release reported to DNREC this year was Feb. 29, when around 5,000 pounds of carbon monoxide were emitted into the air due to “an unexplained upset event.”

ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE LEGISLATION: Development in Delaware will be reviewed for environmental justice impact under this bill

Has the refinery violated its permit?

While all of these releases are not covered under Delaware City Refinery’s permit, they don’t necessarily constitute a violation.

A violation is doled out to the refinery at the discretion of DNREC. If DNREC decides a certain release should be considered a violation, DNREC files a Notice of Violation to the facility and follows through with an “appropriate enforcement response.”

In 2023 the refinery had three violations of their air quality permit, one of which for an unpermitted release of 617 pounds of sulfur dioxide, less than the pounds of sulfur dioxide that have been released this year.

At the time of the violations, Kalim Shah, who teaches energy and environmental policy at the University of Delaware, explained that while there is a general set of regulations for pollution set forth by the government, there are no laws specifically applying to refineries. Instead, they are beholden to the same reporting standards as other companies permitted to have major emissions in both Delaware and across the country.

Dustyn Thompson, director of the Sierra Club’s Delaware Chapter, one of the petitioners against the refinery’s permit, stated that the recent violations are a reminder of the refinery’s dangerous implications on the surrounding communities and potential hydrogen-based overhaul.

“The recent oil spill is yet another stark reminder of why we have been advocating for the EPA and DNREC to curb the pollution and emissions that are adversely affecting our wildlife and neighbors in Delaware City,” Thompson said. “The question that looms is, what will happen when the refinery’s expansion, linked to MACH2, plows ahead? Will these neighbors be left to suffer once again?”

Molly McVety covers community and environmental issues around Delaware. Contact her at mmcvety@delawareonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @mollymcvety.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware City Refinery breached permits 7 times this year. What to know