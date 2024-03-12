Delaware attorneys defend assault weapons, high-capacity magazine bans in federal court

Delaware attorneys were in court Monday to defend the state’s assault weapons and high capacity magazine bans in federal court after gun rights groups sued nearly two years ago.

The bans were passed by the Delaware General Assembly in 2022, and gun rights groups quickly filed suit, making good on warnings that Republican lawmakers had issued amid the legislation’s passage.

The package of gun reform bills limited high-capacity magazines, increased the purchasing age from 18 to 21 for most firearms and banned assault weapons.

Firearms for sale at Firing Distance gun store in Bridgeville, Del. The guns in question under Delaware's assault weapons bans have been focused around semiautomatic guns and not traditional hunting guns.

The lawsuit filed by the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association in the U.S. District Court focused on House Bill 450, which made it illegal to make, sell, purchase or possess assault-style weapons, including AK-47s and AR-15s. The law grandfathers currently owned weapons; protects owners from being misidentified as those breaking the law; and grants certain exceptions for law enforcement and military members.

While gun rights groups lost the case in District Court, they appealed to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, which heard oral arguments on Monday.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said these laws are “overwhelmingly popular” and defended their constitutionality during a conference call with reporters before the court hearing.

“The idea that the founders envisioned anything like an AR-15 when they drafted the Constitution is delusional,” Jennings said. “These guns originated as weapons of war, were marketed based on their military pedigree, and have emerged as the clear weapon of choice for mass shooters at a time when guns are the leading cause of death for children in our nation.”

Jennings was joined by New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin who has led the charge with 17 other states in submitting an amicus brief supporting Delaware’s gun safety bills. He argued the lawsuit, backed by National Rifle Association-affiliates, is attempting to make states less safe by challenging common sense gun safety laws.

New Jersey is also in the 3rd Circuit, so any decisions made on Delaware’s gun safety bills could impact the Garden State as well.

“We talk about common sense gun safety regulations. In what world does it make sense for someone to be able to hold a military style weapon with 1,600 rounds of ammo?” Platkin said, remarking on the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers. “If courts strike those laws down, the clear result will be we’ll be less safe.”

The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association did not provide comment Monday.

Lawsuit background

The Sportsmen’s Association was joined by Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club, the Delaware Association of Federal Firearms Licensees and the Delaware Rifle and Pistol Club in filing the lawsuit two years ago.

It names Nathaniel McQueen, secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and Col. Melissa Zebley, superintendent of Delaware State Police, as defendants, since the agency would enforce the law.

The lawsuit argues the legislation violates the Second Amendment as well as other constitutional rights.

The Sportsmen’s Association also later filed another lawsuit over Delaware raising the purchasing age in late-2022, but it was dismissed in Chancery Court.

Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said the suit raised legal issues that don't fall under the purview of the Chancery Court. Like the other challenges to Delaware’s gun reform bills, gun rights advocates sought a permanent injunction to prevent the state from enforcing the law.

What’s next for assault weapons, high-capacity magazine bans

A decision from the Circuit Court isn’t expected for several months, but Jennings vowed during the conference call with reporters that “Delaware will never give up” defending the gun safety reforms implemented in the First State.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings

The U.S. Supreme Court in the Bruen decision determined New York State's law requiring concealed carry license applicants to show "proper cause", or a special need, in order to receive a pistol conceal carry license was unconstitutional and citizens have a constitutional right to carry a pistol in public guaranteed by the Second Amendment.

That ruling set the stage for lower courts to review similar gun regulation cases under the framework of a “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

It is under this context that Delaware argues its assault weapons and high-capacity magazine bans are constitutional. In the amicus brief, attorneys point out that since the “early days of our nation, states and the federal government have restricted novel forms of weaponry that pose unique dangers to public safety.”

Delaware has yet to lose a challenge by the gun lobby over its gun safety laws, Jennings added.

“And even in the wake of the Bruen decision, which has been one of the most pro-gun rulings the (U.S. Supreme) Court has ever issued, federal courts across the country have upheld nearly 90% of the gun safety cases brought before them,” she said. “The U.S. Supreme Court will be the ultimate decider, but our briefs and our oral arguments make it clear that under Bruen these laws are nevertheless constitutional.”

