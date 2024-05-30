Delano man suspected in Tulare homicide: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man was arrested for murder in connection to a homicide after the victim was found inside a home in Tulare, according to police.

The Tulare Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 700 block of South R Street just after midnight Wednesday for a report of suspicious circumstances.

The department said officers arrived and found two men in the driveway of the home. Police identified them as Steven Elizondo, 26 of Delano, and Sakuma Lockhard, 48, of Tulare. Officers said the two appeared nervous and had blood on their clothing.

Investigators said a victim was found inside the home and “appeared to be a victim of homicide” and Elizondo and Lockhard were believed to be involved. The victim was identified by police as Travis Womack, 48, of Tulare.

Police said the two men were arrested and booked on suspicion of murder and conspiracy. The homicide is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to Det. Dan Scott at 559-685-2300 x2153, Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa at 559-684-4390 or the Tulare Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 559-685-2300 x4445.

