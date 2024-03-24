DeLand VFW building damaged in fire

The DeLand Fire Department was dispatched late Friday night to the VFW building in reference to a structure fire.

Upon arrival at approximately 10:09 p.m., initial fire units observed heavy, dark smoke pushing from the roof and eaves of the building, located at 510 S Alabama Ave.

Units cleared the inside of the building to ensure nobody was inside.

DFD had four fire units operating at the fire, and received assistance from the Volusia County Fire Rescue.

The State Fire Marshal’s Bureau of Fire Arson and Explosives was called to the scene to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported.

