DeLand resident shoots 2 of 4 men charged in armed home invasion: police

DELAND, Fla. - Four men have been charged with armed home invasion robbery following a Wednesday afternoon incident that resulted in two of the suspects being shot by their intended target, investigators said.

Deputies responded around 5:45 p.m. to reports of several shots fired at 931 Clark Ave. in DeLand. Detectives said they found that the suspects entered the home to rob the resident, whom they knew from previous narcotics transactions. The robbery was thwarted when the resident pulled out a firearm and fired 17 times, hitting their vehicle multiple times.

Two suspects, Timothy Bourn, 22, of Holly Hill, and Marquis Williams, 19, of Daytona Beach, were injured and taken to a hospital for gunshot wound treatment.

Deputies detained another suspect, Benjamin Warren, 20, of Daytona Beach, on foot near the scene and later conducted a felony stop in Daytona Beach to apprehend the driver, Jaiden Hunt, 22, of Holly Hill.

The suspect vehicle displayed bullet holes on the driver's side, police said. All four were being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail.

