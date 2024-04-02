DeLand police investigate skydiver’s death
DeLand police are investigating the death of a skydiver.
Police responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
They said a man suffered a hard landing while skydiving.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the incident appeared to be an accident.
The victim’s name has not been released.
