DeLand man on probation as sex offender charged with 50 new counts of child porn

Volusia County sheriff's deputies arrest Joshua Jobe, a sex offender on probation, riding a bicycle without a light near DeLand on April 7 and found he had taken off his ankle monitor.

A registered sex offender from the DeLand area on probation was charged with numerous new counts of child porn offenses after his cellphone showed images of children, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Joshua Jobe, 24, a registered sex offender on probation was charged this week with 50 new counts related to images of children discovered on his phone, according to a sheriff's office Facebook news release.

Jobe was arrested on April 7 after deputies stopped him for riding a bicycle without a light. He had removed his ankle monitor and was riding around DeLand after midnight, sheriff's investigators said.

The sheriff's office said Jobe was arrested in 2020 on a litany of charges in Deltona. Volusia County Branch Jail records show he was arrested on multiple counts of sexual performance by a child enhanced, and was released on his own recognizance.

In Aug. 2020, Jobe was described as a mentally-ill person found with more than 1,400 files of child pronography on his cellphone, according to a News-Journal report.

Man waiting for sex in alley beaten Sex escort meeting in Deltona turns into beating, robbery, deputies say

On April 7 after deputies stopped Jobe, they discovered that he was in violation of several conditions of his sex offender probation, the news release stated.

At the time, Jobe gave a false name, had removed his ankle monitor, had a cellphone which his probation prohibited him from having, and had four internet accounts that were not registered with the sheriff's office, deputies said.

Jobe was charged with not having a light on his bicycle, giving a false name, tampering with an electronic device, and four counts of failure to properly register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.

On Sunday, Jobe was locked up in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

After his arrest, deputies obtained a warrant to do a forensic examination of Jobe's cellphone and found explicit images of children, as well as indications he was looking to find more explicit material, the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida sex offender faces numerous new charges of child sex offenses