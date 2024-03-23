DeLand firefighters battle blaze at Veterans of Foreign War Post 2380 Friday night

DeLand firefighters attempt to put out a fire at VFW Post 2380 just south of downtown DeLand Friday night.

Fire damaged DeLand VFW Post 2380 Friday night, according to the DeLand Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called and arrived at approximately 10:09 p.m. finding heavy, dark smoke pushing from the roof and eaves of the building. They found no one inside.

The DeLand Veterans of Foreign Wars post is located at 510 S. Alabama Ave., just across from Spec Martin Stadium and Earl Brown Park.

The State Fire Marshal's Bureau of Fire Arson and Explosives has been asked to determine the cause, the DeLand Fire Department wrote in a Facebook message.

Four DeLand Fire Department units worked the fire and received assistance from the Volusia County Fire Rescue.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand VFW Post 2380 damaged in fire Friday night