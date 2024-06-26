Delabear struck and killed by motorist on Route 1

The black bear that has captured the attention of Delawareans this week is no longer.

The bear, affectionately nicknamed Delabear, was struck by a car Tuesday night near New Castle, Delaware State Police are reporting.

"Delabear was hit by a car on Route 1 near School Bell Road," police said on their Facebook page. The crash occurred around 11 p.m.

The car driver was not injured and the Delaware Department of Transportation has removed the animal carcass from the roadway.

