Delabear sighting: Girl spots bear on family's deck in Newark

Similar to the tale of Goldilocks, a bear caught on camera in a Facebook video made visits to several homes on Julie Lane in Newark, according to residents.

Black bear on Julie lane in our backyard | By RachaelFacebook

During Saturday's sweltering heat, 5-year-old Bella Foster was sitting in the living room of their Barksdale Estates home when she saw "a man" on the back deck of the house around 6:30 p.m. Two of the family's dogs, Sophie and Coco, barked at the intruder on the other side of the sliding glass doors but kept their distance.

As it turned out, the trespasser was not a man but a black bear, likely the same one that had been seen by several people on Julie Lane and in nearby Maryland. The girl remembered seeing the creature's leg as it left the deck, and she quickly realized it was a bear.

"Because I saw the legs because humans have skinny legs and bears have big legs," Bella said.

Christine Mulrooney, Bella Foster and Patrick Foster stand on their back deck on June 23, 2024, a day after Bella spotted a bear. Several neighbors in the Barksdale Estates neighborhood reported seeing a bear in their backyards on Julie Lane in Newark.

Hearing her granddaughter yell out, Christine Mulrooney went to investigate. She spotted the bear in their yard, running and eventually disappearing into the bamboo that borders the wooded area behind their home.

To reach the second-level deck, the bear had toppled the gate at the top of the stairs. It went for the birdfeeder hanging at the end of a pole. Mulrooney said there was birdseed scattered everywhere. No one was injured, but with three dogs, the family felt a bit unsettled after the incident.

Uncertain about what to do, Mulrooney posted on Facebook asking for advice on who to contact when encountering a bear and called Newark police.

Upon their arrival, the officers patrolled the area but, they did not venture into the woods. Instead, they used their lights to check for reflections from the animal's eyes. As they were getting ready to leave, one of the officers asked, "'Mind if I come through the house?'" recalled Mulrooney.

Several neighbors of the Barksdale Estates neighborhood reported seeing a bear in their backyards on Julie Lane in Newark. This is the wooded area behind the bear ran into according to one family. June 23, 2024.

Mulrooney said they received a call from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control who recommended that if they spot the animal again, they should try to capture a video and contact them immediately.

Bear sightings also reported in Maryland

When Patrick Foster learned about the event, he decided to share it on Reddit. In response, another user commented that a bear had been seen in Rising Sun near the Pennsylvania border on June 12. The Reddit response said a bear had also been sighted at Fair Hill near the intersection of Maryland's Route 213 and MD-273. The driving distance between that location and the woods behind Julie Lane is about six miles — taking shortcuts through the patchwork of wooded areas could reduce the travel time.

"If there's a report that he's back in or another report that is another bear sighting in Maryland, we'll feel better," Foster said.

A day after the bear sighting on Julie Lane, a few houses up from the Mulrooneys, Lynia Dixon was outside her home with her iguana Spike on her shoulder, allowing the lizard to warm itself. She said her other neighbors told her they have camera footage of the bear on their deck too.

A day after reported bear sightings on Julie Lane in Newark, Lynia Dixon allows her iguana to sunbathe on her chest. Several neighbors in Barksdale Estates neighborhood reported seeing a bear in their backyards. June 23, 2024.

A manager at a veterinary practice, Dixon said it's typical for male bears to roam in search of food. She advised that as long as no one approaches or attempts to feed the bear, there is little cause for concern. Noting that bears will rummage through garbage, Dixon hoped people would keep their trash cans tightly closed.

Dixon understands the concerns people with dogs may have, but she isn't worried. She said while black bears are generally not aggressive and are seldom a threat to humans, "If it came through the yard right now, I wouldn't stand here. I would get in my car."

Black bear sightings in Delaware

How to bear-proof your property

These tips are from the New Castle County Police and the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control:

Lock garbage in a secure trash container, or keep it inside until the day of pickup. (If you keep it in your garage, close your garage door – bears are not afraid to wander into garages in search of treats.)

Store cooking grills inside or keep them clean of food residue.

Rinse trash containers with ammonia to eliminate food odor.

Temporarily discontinue using backyard compost piles.

Temporarily remove birdfeeders.

If you have animals: a. Keep pet food indoors, and pets close to buildings and outdoor lighting. b. If you have electric fencing, make sure it’s turned on to protect chicken coops, livestock nursery pens, etc.

You can contact Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This story includes previous News Journal reporting.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Bear spotted in Newark possibly same as one seen in Maryland